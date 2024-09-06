Raymond James Partners with Rugby Canada to Support Women's Rugby
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Rugby Canada is excited to announce a new collaboration with Raymond James Ltd, a branch of Raymond James Financial Inc., a North American investment dealer.
The firm has agreed to support Rugby Canada's women's team as the official sponsor of the Canadian U20 Women's Rugby Team as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup.
Nathan Bombrys, the CEO of Rugby Canada was thrilled at the partnership. “We are grateful that Raymond James, a leader in investment management in North America, has chosen to support Rugby Canada as a platform for their business,” said Bombrys.
“Their support of our women's teams and age grade programs will have a direct impact on the success of our teams on the field and the growth of our players off the field.”
The main motivations for this sponsorship include integrity, long-term focus, and a commitment to local communities. The sponsorship will also focus on talent development and the establishment of training facilities to support the players' athletic and educational aspirations.
Raymond James believes that these athletes and scholars represent the nation's future talent and hopes to use this partnership to nurture future female financial advisors as well.
Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc., a full-service investment dealer headquartered in North America.
Through a network of about 8,800 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers in Canada, the United States, and other strategic centers internationally, the company manages assets totaling more than US $1 trillion, with client assets under administration amounting to $48 trillion.
The CEO of Raymond James, Jamie Coulter commented on the partnership. “Rugby Canada's U20 Women's Team won the Transatlantic Quad Series, and recently Canada's Women's Sevens Team won a historic silver medal, the best-ever Olympic performance for Canada in rugby sevens,” he said.
“Rugby is gaining immense popularity in Canada and our association with the sport has never been more exciting,” said Coulter. “We believe this sponsorship will provide an excellent opportunity for us to win alongside these champions and support future generations of players.”