Red Roses Star Ellie Kildunne Brings Home Top Prize For Exceptional Rugby Performances
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ellie Kildunne, the formidable full-back for the England Red Roses, has been honored with the prestigious World Rugby Women's 15s Player of the Year award. Kildunne's had exceptional performances during England's triumphant 2024 season.
Throughout this year, she showcased her prowess on the field, scoring an impressive nine tries as England clinched yet another Women's Six Nations Grand Slam.
Her talents shone brightly at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, where she not only dazzled fans but also played a crucial role in helping England reclaim their WXV 1 title in Canada.
In total, Kildunne's season culminated in 14 tries across just 10 test matches, solidifying her reputation as one of the premier attacking players in women's rugby today.
Kildunne’s unique "cowboy" celebrations have become popular as she regularly scores in the corner. Kildunne wasn't the only player from England acknowledged for her talents. Six other teammates were named in the World Rugby Women's 15s Dream Team of the Year, showing the strength of the Red Roses team.
While Kildunne stood out, other players also got recognition. Pieter-Steph du Toit from South Africa won the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year, while Antoine Dupont from France and Australia's Maddison Levi received the Men's and Women's Sevens Player of the Year awards, respectively.
Erin King from Ireland was named the Women's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year after an impressive first season in the 15s format. Five other remarkable figures from the world of rugby were honored with induction into the prestigious World Rugby Hall of Fame.
The legends celebrated included Emilee Cherry from Australia, DJ Forbes and Chris Laidlaw from New Zealand, Donna Kennedy hailing from Scotland, and Italy's renowned Sergio Parisse. Each of these athletes has left an indelible mark on the sport through their exceptional skill and dedication.
Additionally, Vickii Cornborough from England was awarded the International Rugby Players Special Merit Award. Her contributions have been transformative, significantly impacting the sport both on the pitch and beyond.
Notably, her efforts have been central to advancing support for women players in England, a cause she champions through her influential position on the Rugby Players’ Association board.