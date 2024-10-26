Reds Sign World-Class Prop Eva Karpani
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Queensland Reds have secured a major signing with Australian prop Eva Karpani committing to the Super Rugby Women's side for up to two years.
Karpani, a veteran of 31 Test caps for the Wallaroos and multiple Superwomen title holder with the Waratahs, is set to join the Reds in 2025 and is expected to represent Australia at the Rugby World Cup later that year.
Karpani expressed her delight in joining the Reds, stating that it’s an honor and an opportunity to play for the Brisbane-based club.
“For me, living here for two years and being with the Waratahs for six, it played on my mind to play for the Reds; it was all about timing, and this season is the right time,” Karpani said.
Known for her powerful runs and strong set-piece skills, Karpani's addition is a significant boost for the Reds, who finished last on the Super Rugby Women’s ladder, only recording one win from their five fixtures. That victory was a 17-15 win over the Melbourne Rebels in early April.
“We are getting a player of professional quality to back our program to help develop her to go to the 2025 World Cup as the best tight head prop in the world,” High-Performance Manager Nico Andrade said.
Nico expressed that the presence that Eva brings as a high-performance athlete and human will set a really strong foundation for their program.
“Eva is absolutely world-class, and with her skills around the set-piece and with her ball-playing and ball-running, it will make a difference,” Nico said.
Karpani expressed her excitement about playing alongside some of the girls from Bond University who are coming through the ranks.
“I’m keen to see for next season, 2025, especially as a senior player; it’s also about paving the way and helping the next generation,” Karpani said.
She also commended the improved squad depths at the Reds level, where she had the chance to connect with some upcoming girls in Tonga.
The 28-year-old enjoyed six seasons with the Tahs, and she’s set to bring that experience north of the border. Karpani has committed to the Reds after an impactful role in the Wallaroos’ run to WXV 2 glory over in South Africa.