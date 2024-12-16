Referee Injured: Ampthill Vs. Hartpury Rugby Match Abandoned After Shocking On-Field Incident
By Priscilla Jepchumba
An RFU Championship rugby match between Ampthill and Hartpury was abandoned on Saturday following a shocking accident involving referee Alex Thomas.
The match, held at the Ampthill Rugby Club in Bedfordshire, took an alarming turn in the 28th minute when a powerful clearing kick by Hartpury fly-half Harry Bazalgate inadvertently struck Thomas directly in the head, causing him to fall unexpectedly to the ground.
The medical team responded swiftly, rushing onto the field to assess Thomas's condition. After a thorough examination, they determined that he needed further medical attention, so he was placed on a stretcher and taken off for additional checks and care.
At the time of the incident, Hartpury was leading the game 14-0, having secured tries from Ethan Hunt and Aristot Benz-Salomon, much to the delight of their supporters. However, this unfortunate incident led match officials to decide to stop the game shortly after Thomas was injured. The match will be rescheduled at a later date, and Ampthill has confirmed that all tickets sold for the original date will remain valid, allowing fans to attend when it is replayed.
In a statement expressing their concern, Ampthill said, “Our thoughts are with Alex for a swift recovery. We appreciate that the decision is disappointing for supporters who have traveled to the game, but our priority is the health of the players and match officials.” As Thomas was carried off the field, the crowd showed their solidarity by applauding, hoping for his quick recovery.
The decision to halt the match has sparked discussions about referee safety in rugby, a sport known for its intensity and physicality. While incidents like this are rare, they serve as a stark reminder of the risks that referees face alongside players, highlighting the inherent dangers involved in the sport.
In other news from the Championship, Ealing Trailfinders made headlines by surging up the rankings with an impressive victory over Cambridge, finishing with a score of 95-7. Meanwhile, the league leaders Coventry experienced a difficult day, losing 46-14 to Cornish Pirates. Hartpury currently stands in fifth place, while Ampthill remains in eighth.
As the rugby community comes together, everyone eagerly awaits updates on Thomas’s health. His prompt recovery is of great importance, with many fans wishing for his return to the field soon. This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of sports and underscores the critical need for thorough medical preparedness to ensure the safety of both players and officials.