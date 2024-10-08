Retired Rugby Referee And Wife Found Dead In Cardiff Home
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The bodies of a former referee, Steven Jeffries, and his wife, Christine, were discovered on Saturday evening at a residence in Trowbridge, Cardiff. Steven Jeffries, a retired referee, and his wife, Christine, were found at their semi-detached home in Cardiff after neighbors expressed concern about their whereabouts.
Commenting on the discovery of the two bodies, the spokesperson for South Wales Police said, “An investigation has been launched following the sudden death of two people at a property in Trowbridge, Cardiff.
“Emergency services were called to the house in Morfa Crescent at around 2.50 pm on Saturday. The local community is thanked for its patience and understanding while cordons are in place,” said the spokesperson.
Neighbors contacted the couple's daughter after they noticed “something was strange that the curtains hadn’t been opened”, and upon her arrival on Saturday, she discovered that both of her parents and their pet had died from "serious wounds." The police have cordoned off the home near Trowbridge and are investigating the unexpected deaths.
According to neighbors, the daughter stated that her parents had been shot. The police have confirmed that a gun was also taken from the home and have stated that no one else is being sought in connection with the incident.
Lianne Rees, the Detective Chief Inspector of South Wales Police, mentioned that thorough investigations are underway to determine the events leading up to the incident. “We understand this incident has shocked and saddened the local community,” said Rees.
“Extensive inquiries are being conducted to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.
“We are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations, which will confirm the cause of death. Currently, we are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths,” she added.
They have also stated that no one else is being sought in connection with the incident. The police were called to cordon off the house on the Trawbridge side and investigate what they referred to as the "sudden deaths" of the couple.
Mr. Jefferies, who worked as a council employee, referee, and former Welsh Rugby Union assessor before retiring, was well-known in the community. The couple, both over 70 years old, have two children, an adult son and a daughter.