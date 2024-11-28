Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Signs Dynamic Duo for 2025 Season
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Rugby union in the U.S. is experiencing a remarkable surge in popularity, attracting a diverse range of players from across the globe. As part of this growth, RFCLA is bolstering its roster with promising talent for the 2025 season. Among the standout recruits are Shute Shield hooker Ben Sugars and the dynamic former Waratahs player, Alejandro Gonzales.
Alejandro Gonzales, a 25-year-old hooker hailing from Argentina, has piqued the interest of rugby enthusiasts with his captivating playing style. Renowned for his formidable strength during scrums and his agility on the field, Gonzales made a significant impact in the Waratahs’ 2023 Super Rugby season.
When the team faced a wave of injuries, Gonzales stepped up as a crucial starter, showcasing his resilience and skill. With 12 international caps already to his name, he quickly became a fan favorite, known for his electrifying runs and his knack for stealing the ball during breakdowns.
Gonzales began his career with Los Jaguares in Argentina, where he honed his skills and adapted seamlessly to the rigors of Super Rugby. His decision to join RFCLA is a testament to the sport's burgeoning appeal in the U.S.
Gonzalo expressed enthusiasm for the significant career challenge, committing to teamwork, and success in Los Angeles. He highlighted personal gratitude for the opportunity while RFCLA's director of rugby, Stephen Hoiles, expressed his excitement about Bertranou joining the team next season, viewing him as a valuable addition.
Joining Gonzales in the forward pack is the ambitious 23-year-old hooker Ben Sugars, who was born in England but nurtured his rugby talents in Australia.
Sugars distinguished himself while playing for Randwick in the Shute Shield, helping the team secure a championship victory in 2023 and earning recognition as their best player in 2024. His impressive form caught the attention of the Waratahs, where he made his Super Rugby debut and quickly made a mark during his time on the field.
However, with limited opportunities available on Australian teams, Sugars set his sights on Los Angeles, where he has secured his first full-time contract as a professional player. Hoiles, who has coached Sugars at Randwick, holds a strong belief in his potential.
With Gonzales and Sugars anchoring the front line, RFCLA appears poised for a formidable season ahead, infused with newfound strength and determination.