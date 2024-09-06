Rugby Football Union Unveils Landmark 8-Year Partnership, Revolutionizing Men's Professional Rugby
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The RFU, Premiership Rugby, and the RPA have agreed on a new eight-year deal for the men’s professional game.
This partnership will involve hybrid union/club contracts for up to 25 players from Steve Borthwick’s management team squad.
This will give head coach Borthwick more control over the elite squad's 25 players' performance, sports science, and medical aspects.
The funding for the first cycle is £33 million per season for the 10 top-flight clubs, with the second cycle providing 26% of the gross earnings in the next four years.
A new professional rugby board, led by retired referee Wayne Barnes, has been formed to oversee this partnership. The RFU has also announced the removal of the minimum standards criteria to assist Championship clubs in their quest for promotion to the Premiership.
The joint statement from the RFU, Premiership Rugby, and The Rugby Players’ Association highlights the importance of the new men’s Professional Game Agreement in producing competitive English teams and maintaining healthy professional leagues for players and fans.
“To lead this partnership into the next era, a new professional rugby board (PRB) has been established to replace the professional game board so that all rugby decisions are brought under one roof to oversee the strategy. The PRB will have an independent chair and two further independent members,” said the statement.
Former referee Wayne Barnes has joined the RFU Board as the Senior Men’s Professional Rugby Board Representative.
“The RFU and Premiership Rugby will each have three voting members, including the RFU’s newly appointed board member Wayne Barnes. The RPA will have two seats on the new board (one voting and one observer) to ensure that players are central to decision-making for the professional game.
“The funding deal is across two four-year cycles with a guaranteed £33m per season for the first cycle, moving to a profit share in the second cycle of 26 percent of the RFU’s profit before rugby Investment (PBRI).”
The partnership aims to create world-leading English teams and thriving professional leagues with players and fans at the heart of it. It also includes initiatives for commercial growth, player welfare and management, and changes to the academy structure.