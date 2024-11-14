Rugby Laws Revamped: Faster Game, Fewer Stoppages
By Priscilla Jepchumba
World Rugby has enacted an exciting new package of laws designed to enhance the game's pace while prioritizing player safety. This comprehensive set of law trials, which aim to enrich the experience for both spectators and athletes alike, will be rolled out globally across all competitions starting next year.
The initiative follows a positive vote by the World Rugby Council, reflecting a collective commitment to evolve the sport. Four specific law trials are set to debut in all competitions beginning after January 1, 2025. These changes promise to invigorate the game, making it more dynamic and enjoyable for everyone involved.
Among the laws is a 60-second limit for conversions to enhance game pace and align with penalty regulations, facilitated by a shot clock when feasible. Additionally, a 30-second period will be implemented for lineout setups, similar to the timing for scrums, to minimize idle time; this will be overseen by the match officials on the field.
Scrum rules will also be tightened, with scrums requiring the scrum-half to stay close but not intrude. Scrum-halves will receive protection during scrums, rucks, and mauls. Players involved in rucks and mauls will be prohibited from obstructing opponents attempting to play the ball.
A play-on rule will apply in the case of uncontested lineouts where the throw is not straight. This implies that lineout sanctions will be modified to allow continued play under certain conditions. A presentation will be made available to facilitate players' and officials' understanding of these changes.
A newly revised TMO (Television Match Official) protocol has also been approved for implementation in a global trial aimed at improving the accuracy of officiating in rugby matches.
This updated protocol empowers match officials to more effectively identify and address apparent infringements during critical moments of the game, specifically targeting the final attacking play and the last two phases of that play.
The protocol offers a more precise definition of the "final sequence of play," helping to eliminate ambiguity and ensuring that officials can make informed decisions in high-pressure situations.
As a testament to its practical application, this new TMO protocol is currently being utilized in the ongoing Autumn Nations Series. It provides a valuable opportunity to assess its effectiveness in real-world scenarios while promoting fairness and integrity in the sport.
The proposed 20-minute red card trial has been temporarily postponed as officials seek to conduct a more thorough analysis of its potential impacts. Proposals for a global law trial regarding marking within the 22-meter line at kickoffs and single-stop mauls also failed to achieve the required 75 percent approval and will not be implemented.