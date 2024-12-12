Rugby Mourns Tom Voyce, Former England Star Presumed Dead In Storm Tragedy
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The rugby community is reeling from the tragic news surrounding Tom Voyce, former England winger and club rugby stalwart, who is presumed dead after reportedly being swept away while attempting to cross a flood-swollen river during Storm Darragh.
Northumbria Police believe that 43-year-old Tom Voyce drove his car into the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland, on Saturday night, attempting to navigate the perilous Abberwick Ford. While the authorities were able to recover his vehicle, Tom himself remains missing.
A police spokesperson stated, “It is suspected Tom has attempted to cross Abberwick Ford in his car, which has then been pulled along with the current of the river. It is believed in his attempts to escape, he has been swept away and tragically died.”
Extensive search efforts have been launched, involving police specialists, mountain rescue volunteers, and Tom's friends and family, all gathering in hopes of finding him. Unfortunately, adverse weather conditions and elevated water levels have hampered these recovery attempts.
Chief Superintendent Helena Barron expressed the gravity of the situation, noting, “This is an extremely tragic incident, and our thoughts are very much with Tom’s loved ones at this time.”
Tom Voyce leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the world of rugby. Born in Truro, Cornwall, he established himself at Bath Rugby before joining Wasps in 2003, where he enjoyed a successful six-year stint.
Renowned for his exceptional speed and agility, Voyce played a pivotal role in securing three Premiership titles and two Heineken Cups for Wasps, solidifying his status as one of England’s most admired wingers.
On the international stage, Voyce represented England nine times between 2001 and 2006, scoring three tries. Although he faced criticism following a challenging 2006 tour to Australia, he remained a beloved figure among fans, particularly for his performances in the Six Nations and other prestigious events. Reflecting on the backlash, he candidly remarked, “One game seemed to ruin everything I had done.”
The rugby community has rallied to pay tribute to Tom. England Rugby extended their condolences, emphasizing their thoughts are with Tom Voyce's family during this difficult time. Gloucester Rugby fondly remembered him as "a previous player and friend," while Bath Rugby also expressed their sorrow at his disappearance.
Since retiring in 2013, Voyce successfully transitioned into a career in banking. His sudden and disheartening vanishing has cast a shadow of sadness over many, as fans and friends fondly recall a life marked by determination and exceptional talent.