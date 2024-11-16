Rugby's Global Reach Expands As Three Nations Earn Full Membership
By Priscilla Jepchumba
On November 14, Egypt, Guatemala, and Lesotho officially achieved full member status in World Rugby, a recognition granted during the international federation’s Council meeting. This milestone means the global rugby community now includes 133 national unions spanning six distinct regions.
Egypt has been an associate member of World Rugby since 2022 and established itself within Rugby Africa as a full member in 2019. The country has shown a strong commitment to rugby, particularly in the sevens format, successfully hosting several regional tournaments, including the men’s and women’s competitions held in Alexandria in 2021.
Meanwhile, Lesotho has been a part of Rugby Africa since 2016 and, like Egypt, became an associate member of World Rugby in 2022. This small enclave, surrounded by South Africa, has also participated in regional rugby competitions, demonstrating its growing passion for the sport.
Guatemala's journey began with its admission as an associate member of World Rugby in 2016 after being integrated into Sudamerica Rugby in 2014. The nation boasts a vibrant rugby community with 29 teams across men’s and women’s divisions, contributing actively to regional tournaments in Sudamerica.
World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson expressed his enthusiasm for the progress of these three nations. He highlighted the significant role of the recent Olympic Games in Paris in promoting rugby sevens, leading to increased global participation and interest, especially among women and youth.
“It is fantastic to see Egypt, Guatemala, and Lesotho achieve World Rugby full member status, and I congratulate all three countries on their impressive progress and development in recent years, said Robinson.
“Boosted by an outstanding, record-breaking Olympic rugby sevens competition in Paris, our global game for all continues to grow and diversify, powered in particular by increases in women’s rugby participation and greater fan engagement across the globe,” he added.
The Presidents of the respective federations celebrated their achievements. Hussam Saheb, President of the Egyptian Rugby Football Union, emphasized that gaining full membership symbolizes a historic milestone for rugby in Egypt.
He remarked that this accomplishment will allow the nation to participate in broader international events, fostering greater visibility and support for Egyptian rugby.
Fetang Selialia, President of the Federation of Lesotho Rugby, reiterated the dream of achieving full membership and expressed optimism about enhanced talent development and government support for rugby infrastructure, paving the way for a brighter future for the sport in Lesotho.