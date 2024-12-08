Rugby's New Rich List: The Top-Earning Players And Power Couples Revealed
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Rugby union, once celebrated for its rich traditions and camaraderie, has evolved into a dynamic and lucrative industry. Discover how the sport has transformed into a lucrative industry, with stars like Owen Farrell and power couples like the Tindalls leading the charge.
The financial landscape of the sport has transformed dramatically, with high-profile players commanding impressive salaries and couples involved in rugby amassing significant wealth. The business side of rugby is now just as vibrant and compelling as the game itself.
Who were the top money makers in 2024? Owen Farrell stands out as the highest earner in the sport, raking in an astonishing £1.2 million annually following his transfer to Racing 92. This move from Saracens elevates his status and marks a significant shift in rugby's financial hierarchy.
Close on his heels is Finn Russell, now at Bath, whose salary of £1 million highlights his value in the league. Meanwhile, Faf de Klerk, playing for the Yokohama Canon Eagles, is securing £900,000, underscoring Japan's rising influence in rugby’s financial realm.
Other notable earners include Maro Itoje at Saracens with an impressive £850,000, and Siya Kolisi, whose £800,000 salary reflects his prowess both on the field and in his off-pitch endeavors. Antoine Dupont, Steven Luatua, and Handré Pollard also continue to showcase that a combination of skill and experience leads to substantial compensation.
Behind every successful athlete is a supportive partner, and in rugby, the alliances formed often lead to increased fame and financial success. Some of rugby’s noteworthy power couples include Siya and Rachel Kolisi, who share a collective fortune of £10 million. Johnny and Laura Sexton, with £6 million, leverage their sporting achievements alongside various philanthropic and business initiatives.
At the pinnacle of rugby’s wealthiest couples are Mike and Zara Tindall, whose combined wealth reaches an impressive £20 million. Mike’s rugby career and Zara’s royal connections blend sports influence and cultural prestige. Leading the pack of rugby’s wealthiest couple is Jonny Wilkinson and Shelley Jenkins, who have a remarkable £22 million, a testament to Wilkinson’s legendary 2003 Rugby World Cup victory and his subsequent ventures.
The rapid growth of financial opportunities in rugby illustrates its increasing global appeal. Countries like Japan and France have significantly reshaped the sport's economic landscape by investing heavily in top players, elevating player salaries, and enhancing rugby’s visibility in emerging markets.
With fresh contract negotiations, global events, and escalating sponsorship deals, rugby is navigating a new era where sporting excellence intersects with strategic business acumen, which reflects rugby's transformation into a formidable player in the global business arena.