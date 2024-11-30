Rugby Sensation Ilona Maher Set To Ignite Xvs Career In England Following RFU Visa Approval
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ilona Maher, the American rugby sensation, is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter in her career by transitioning to Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR), a move made possible by the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) approval of her visa request.
At 28 years old, Maher, an Olympic bronze medalist celebrated for her accomplishments in rugby sevens, has cultivated a massive following on social media, making her one of the sport's most prominent figures. Now, she appears ready to reignite her XVs career in England.
With an impressive 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 3.2 million on TikTok, Maher has undoubtedly captured the public's attention. Her recent stint as a runner-up on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ showcased her charisma and charm, further endearing her to fans.
On November 29, she sparked excitement among her followers by sharing a dynamic highlights reel on Instagram, playfully asking, "Is it about time I get back to the pitch?"
While the specific club for her new venture remains unconfirmed, reports indicate that Maher has engaged in discussions with the Bristol Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury. This move aligns perfectly with her ambitions to compete in the 2025 Rugby World Cup, set to take place in England, where the USA Eagles will face off against the formidable Red Roses.
Maher’s rugby journey has predominantly revolved around the sevens format, where she has earned international acclaim, including a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, she holds only two caps in the XVs format from 2021.
Usually, her limited experience could disqualify her from the UK’s international sportsperson route. However, the RFU has utilized its endorsement options to highlight Maher's important contributions to the sport and its growth in the UK.
Genevieve Shore, chair of PWR, expressed her enthusiasm regarding Maher’s potential integration into the league while speaking to BBC Sports, stating, "We want the best players in the world in the PWR," while commending the RFU's decision.
Beyond the rugby field, Maher has made a notable impact as a model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, where she advocates for body positivity under the empowering hashtag #beastbeautybrains. Her substantial social media presence promises to elevate match attendance, increase viewership, and generate global interest in the PWR, marking her as a truly invaluable addition.
As the 2024–25 sevens series unfolds in Dubai, Maher has chosen to focus her talents on the XVs format, paving the way for a remarkable phase in her athletic career. Many believe her arrival in England could revolutionize women’s rugby.