Rugby Sevens Stars Align: Top Players Transition to 15s Rugby, Signifying New Trend
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Sariah Paki, a standout player in the HSBC SVNS Series, is embarking on an exciting new challenge as she transitions from sevens to 15s rugby in preparation for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025.
The 23-year-old from Australia, who is venturing into the 15-a-side game for the first time, has signed with the NSW Waratahs with the goal of earning a spot on the Wallaroos team. “I haven’t played 15s before, so (I am) very nervous,” Paki admitted, adding, “As a player, you want to achieve as much as you can, and to try and make a World Cup... that would be amazing.”
Paki’s move is part of a broader trend, with nine Australian sevens players making similar switches, including Maddison Levi, who was named World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year. Levi and her sister Teagan are set to join the Queensland Reds, while Bienne Terita and others will feature for Super Rugby Women’s teams like the ACT Brumbies. These athletes are skillfully balancing their commitments in the SVNS Series while pursuing their goals in the 15s, demonstrating their versatility across both formats.
Bienne Terita, who has prior experience in 15s, expressed her excitement about returning, stating, “I always kind of knew in the back of my mind that I eventually wanted to come back and play 15s... This is a perfect time for us to do that.” Terita has already made her mark in Test rugby, scoring four tries in two matches against New Zealand and earning accolades as a “world-class” player capable of excelling in both arenas.
The enthusiasm for this transition is echoed beyond Australia. In the United States, sevens player Ilona Maher has joined the Bristol Bears in the Premier 15s league, aspiring to secure a place on the USA Women’s Eagles team for the 2025 World Cup. Following her achievement of winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Maher expressed her eagerness to be part of the Bristol Bears and to position herself effectively for international representation.
This trend of shifting from sevens to 15s signals a notable evolution in women’s rugby, with athletes leveraging their speed and agility to infuse fresh energy into the traditional game.