Rugby Star Sione Latu Trades Carolina For Utah, Brings Skill And Excitement To The Wasatch Front
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Sione Latu, a 21-year-old flanker previously from Anthem Rugby Carolina, has joined the Utah Warriors in Major League Rugby. He is among five new recruits announced by the team, which also features players from the U.S., Canada, and New Zealand and four experienced NPC veterans transitioning to the U.S.
Latu, who trained at Mountain Ridge, has always been open about his wish to play for the team and represent the state where he was raised. He spent some time playing in Utah’s pathway program last year and wants to take this chance to show his worth in his hometown.
"It definitely does (mean more). I'm very honored to represent this state that I grew up in, and I get to show the MLR that there's talent in Utah. It's just hidden; all you've got to do is given everyone a chance," said Latu to KSL.
Latu's signing coincides with a major recruitment exercise meant to restructure the Utah Warriors party. Some new youngsters and international players have also joined the team, as well as a few locally talented players.
"The selection process has obviously been focused on how their talent will fit into and enhance our game, but also a high priority has been understanding them as people to ensure we are all working together to be successful," said Greg Cooper, Utah’s coach.
Other new signings include Liam Coltman, a resilient hooker from New Zealand who has represented the All Blacks eight times, has joined Major League Rugby (MLR) after playing for two years in France. He previously played for Otago and the Highlanders before moving to Lyon.
D'Angelo Leuila, a fly half/center recognized for scoring 35 points in a single match for Waikato, also comes from New Zealand as a new signing.
Gavin Thornbury, a seasoned lock from Ireland with experience at Northampton Saints and Connacht, has played for Ireland U20s and the Wolfhounds.
Aki Seiuli, a Samoan international prop, made a mark in New Zealand and recently played for the Glasgow Warriors before signing with the Dragons RFC.
In addition, the Utah Warriors have signed five local players from their Pro-ID camp, including four from Utah and one from Auckland, New Zealand.
Although some fan-favorite players left the Warriors, team management believes these changes will move the team forward and make it more successful. As coach Greg Cooper said, talent must be in tandem with the necessary values for a player to fit the team.
The Warriors Pro-ID camp has held early scout and has been able to note some talents that will be enlisted in the new season. This investment in homegrown players has helped secure a promising future for the Utah Warriors and rugby more directly for the state.