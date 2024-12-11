Rugby Stars Hugo Auradou And Oscar Jegou Found Not Guilty Of Serious Sex Crimes
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Two French rugby players, Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, both aged 21, have been found not guilty of serious sex crime charges in Argentina. This ends a case that grabbed a lot of attention in the rugby world. The accusations came in July while the players were on tour in Mendoza, but the court decided there was not enough proof to back up the claims.
Judge Eleonora Arenas ruled that "the facts under investigation do not constitute a crime," allowing the players, who had been under house arrest, to return to France in September and resume their club careers. Defense lawyer Rafael Cuneo Libarona said, “The judge has just ordered the players to be acquitted, arguing that the act was not a crime.”
The situation began when a woman aged 39 accused the two men of attacking her in their hotel after a night out following a game. Auradou and Jegou acknowledged that they had consensual sex but insisted they did nothing wrong. As the case went on, inconsistencies appeared in what the woman claimed; voice messages shared in court suggested she was laughing about what happened.
The plaintiff's lawyer attributed these inconsistencies to "shock and extreme stress," but physical and psychological evaluations revealed contradictions that weakened the prosecution's case. The defense maintained the players' innocence throughout, with attorney German Hnatow noting, “There are many false accusations in terms of sexual crimes... which cause harm.”
While she can still appeal this decision, there has been no word about any more legal steps. The absence of communication on her part raises questions about her next moves and whether she is considering further legal action or possibly seeking a different resolution.
The French Rugby Federation (FFR), which had temporarily kept the players from playing until this matter ended, showed “relief and satisfaction” when hearing the case was dismissed. Both athletes can now be considered for France's national team before the 2025 Six Nations tournament.
Looking back on this incident, FFR highlighted how crucial it is to encourage responsible actions within rugby. They stated: “These events remind us of the need to create conditions to prevent risky behavior in high-level rugby,”
With Auradou and Jegou free from legal troubles now, they can concentrate on their career again. Nonetheless, this case has opened discussions about responsibility and support systems within sports, highlighting tricky relationships between famous athletes and legal issues.