Rugby Union's Future In Jeopardy As Elite Players Weigh Up Breakaway Option
By Priscilla Jepchumba
A revolutionary rugby franchise competition is on the horizon, drawing inspiration from high-octane events like Formula 1, the Indian Premier League (IPL), and LIV Golf. Set to launch in 2026, this ambitious tournament aims to transform the landscape of rugby as we know it.
Organizers are targeting elite players, crafting a 14-week global extravaganza that will feature both men’s and women’s teams and showcase the best talent from around the world.
Initial reports suggest that the financial support for this groundbreaking initiative has already been secured, paving the way for further discussions that are currently in the early stages.
The envisioned format is both dynamic and engaging: eight franchise teams will compete in festival-style events held in major cities globally, turning each match into a celebratory occasion that captivates fans and lovers of the sport.
This innovative approach seeks to tackle the chronic financial difficulties faced by clubs and unions while addressing growing player dissatisfaction with the current structures.
In an enticing bid to recruit top talent, sources indicate that some players have been offered contracts that can reach as high as $900,000 (£708,000), drawing them away from their existing commitments with clubs and national teams.
A senior coach involved in the discussions expressed optimism about the potential impact of this new venture on the sport, indicating that it could usher in a new era for rugby—one that prioritizes player welfare, enhances fan engagement, and revitalizes the game's financial health.
The anticipation surrounding this initiative is palpable, as the rugby community waits to see how it will unfold and reshape the sport's future. “The whole game needs a shake-up. We need revolution to evolve.”
While enthusiasm grows, significant hurdles remain. Most elite players are bound by lucrative contracts, and breaking these agreements could incur substantial costs.
Organizers also face the challenges of gaining approval from World Rugby and national unions and competing with domestic leagues and international fixtures. UK and U.S. investors are reportedly backing the project, which is designed to coexist with existing rugby frameworks.
The development coincides with efforts to reshape the sport globally. The Six Nations and Sanzaar are finalizing the "Nations Cup," set to debut in 2026 with the world’s top 12 international teams.
World Rugby’s new chairman, Brett Robinson, has acknowledged the need for change, emphasizing financial sustainability and growth. “The financial sustainability of our member unions is at crisis point,” Robinson said. “We have to find ways, collectively, to deal with that while growing the game.”
This isn’t the first attempt at innovation in rugby. The World 12s concept, introduced in 2021, failed after World Rugby withheld approval. However, the current initiative appears to have stronger financial and structural backing.
As the sport faces mounting pressures, proponents of the breakaway league argue that it could revitalize rugby by attracting new fans, enhancing global appeal, and addressing systemic issues within the club game.