Rugby USA: Fresh Faces And Familiar Figures Lead The Charge Into World Cup Qualifying Year
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The USA Men’s rugby teams have unveiled their rosters for the forthcoming tours, signaling thrilling new beginnings for both the Eagles and the Sevens squads.
They will participate in HSBC SVNS events that will take place in Dubai and Cape Town, marking Simon Amor's first tour as the USA men's rugby head coach. Key players from the residency program are set to be selected alongside a mix of experienced veterans and young talent.
Recent competitions indicate a fresh start for the team, aiming for success at the LA 2028 Olympics. Players like Peter Sio Jr and Darius Law are included in the initial selection. In contrast, veterans Jack Wendling and others guide the young squad, as Olympians Bizer, Tomasin, and Channel won't travel to Dubai.
Commenting on his upcoming debut tour, Head Coach Amor said, "With a number of great and long-standing players retiring after the Paris Olympics, Dubai becomes the first step for a new group on our journey aiming to win a medal at our LA 2028 Olympics.”
Fresh off an impressive undefeated campaign during the Autumn Internationals, the Eagles are eager to maintain their momentum by mixing seasoned veterans with fresh talent. “The team selected for Dubai, therefore, has five players making their debuts, as we go from one of the most experienced and oldest teams on the HSBC SVNS to one of the least experienced and youngest,” said Amor.
Even though they faced some discipline challenges against Spain in their last match, the Eagles showcased their resilience and poise. Key contributions came from veteran Nate Augspurger, the powerful Tavite Lopeti, and newcomer Mark O'Keeffe, who all played crucial roles in securing the victory.
After the Spain match, coach Lawrence underscored the significance of maintaining discipline, executing clean exits, and ensuring players gain valuable experience with their professional clubs as they approach a pivotal World Cup qualification year.
While the Eagles aim to harness their successful run, the Sevens team is also entering a transformative phase. The new squad merges seasoned players from the residency program with fresh faces, marking the dawn of a new era for USA Men's Sevens.
Amor acknowledged the squad's relative inexperience but stressed their potential, speed, resilience, and camaraderie, which define great USA teams.
“We are looking to evolve how we play, using our talent and speed, and while our inexperience means we will not be perfect, we will always show the grit and togetherness that is at the heart of any great USA team,” added Amor.
With a strong focus on growth, development, and a commitment to excellence, the future looks promising for American rugby.