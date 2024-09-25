Rugby World Mourns Loss of Citing Commissioner Manager Steve Hinds
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Citing Commissioner Manager for the Rugby World Cup, Steve Hinds, has sadly died. He passed away in his homeland of New Zealand after bravely fighting a brief illness.
Hinds, a former police superintendent, had a remarkable career in rugby, leaving an indelible mark both as a player and an administrator. His contributions to rugby's disciplinary processes were truly significant, and he was highly respected in the sport for his dedication and professionalism.
“Steve was a much-loved, admired, and respected colleague and will be greatly missed by everyone at World Rugby. We extend our deepest sympathies to Steve’s wonderful partner Cheryl, who has been a tower of strength during this tough period of time,” said Alan Gilpin, the World Rugby Chief Executive, while relaying his condolences.
Hinds served as a citing commissioner at multiple Rugby World Cups, where he played a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity of the game. He was instrumental in developing and training citing personnel at both domestic and international levels, leaving a lasting impact on rugby worldwide.
“With his extensive experience and intimate knowledge of both the rugby playing and disciplinary landscape, Steve was a driving force in creating greater connectivity between the disciplinary process and the modern rugby environment, and he leaves a legacy of great progression in this important area of the game,” Gilpin stated.
Beyond his professional accomplishments, he was known for his gentle demeanor and had a successful club rugby career in New Zealand, earning the admiration and respect of all who knew him.
Phil Davies, the World Rugby Director of Rugby also relayed his message concerning Steve’s loss.
“Steve was a wonderful colleague and friend and over the two and a half years we worked together in the match officiating space. His knowledge, wisdom and wit is something we will all miss dearly. He had a fantastic way with people and built a truly professional and comprehensive citing programme throughout the world that has served rugby so well and will continue to do so as part of his legacy, said Phil Davies,” said Davies.
“It was truly an honor to have worked with Steve, and he will be remembered fondly by all those he touched throughout the global game with his warm, friendly, and gentle manner. Rest in peace,” Davies concluded.