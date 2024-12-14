Rugby World Mourns the Loss of Tom Voyce: A Life Cut Tragically Short In A Storm
ByPriscilla Jepchumba
The rugby community is mourning the loss of former England player Tom Voyce, whose body was discovered days after he went missing during Storm Darragh. At just 43 years old, Voyce had earned nine caps for England from 2001 to 2006.
Tragically, he lost his life when his car was swept away by rising waters while attempting to cross the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland. A heartbreaking sequence of events unfolded when his vehicle was located earlier, but it wasn't until Thursday that officials confirmed his death.
Tom Voyce’s wife, Anna, expressed her profound sorrow in a statement, saying, “Absolutely devastated and heartbroken doesn’t even describe how we feel. My main focus now is our son Oscar, having done what he asked, ‘find Daddy.’” She emphasized the incredible community effort that rallied to search for her husband, noting, “Tom would be blown away by the amount of people that were out there helping.”
Known for his skill as a winger and full-back, Voyce enjoyed a distinguished rugby career with clubs such as Bath, Gloucester, and Wasps, where he celebrated three Premiership titles and two Heineken Cups. His remarkable speed and skill left a lasting mark on English rugby. Reflecting on his international career, Voyce once remarked how a challenging tour in 2006 overshadowed his earlier accomplishments, stating, “One game seemed to ruin everything I had done.”
After retiring in 2013, Voyce transitioned into the banking sector and later established a vegetation management business in Northumberland. He maintained a strong connection to the Alnwick community through his active involvement with the local rugby club and his enthusiastic coaching of his son’s under-7 team.
Tributes have flowed in from the rugby community, with heartfelt words from former teammates like Mike Tindall, who expressed on his podcast, The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, “He epitomized rugby... His ability to break tackles and his durability were exceptional.” James Haskell added, “He was a teammate, a friend, and an incredible player—someone I admired.”
The tragic loss of Tom Voyce has created a void in the rugby world and among those who knew him as a devoted father, community member, and passionate player. His legacy, both on and off the field, will be cherished with honor and warmth.