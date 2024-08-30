Sam Cane's Triumphant Comeback To Test Rugby
By Mohamed Bahaa
Former All Blacks captain Sam Cane is getting ready for his first Test start following the Rugby World Cup Final last year, where his career took an unexpected turn. Set to wear the famous No. 7 jersey, Cane will be facing the Springboks, a situation similar of the high-stakes final he last wore the All Blacks strip.
Cane's harsh tackle on Jesse Kriel in the last game drew criticism since he became the first player to be sent off in a World Cup Final. Initially given a yellow card, the TMO's assessment later increased the verdict to a red. "It’s something unfortunately I’m going to have to live with forever," Cane said to reporters following that terrible night in Saint-Denis.
Despite the loss, the 32-year-old flanker declared his desire to retire from international rugby at the end of 2024 He will, however, have at least one more chance to leave his imprint against the tough South Africans. All Blacks coach Scott Robertson aims to close the void left by Dalton Papali's absence, hence Cane's presence on the starting lineup comes as natural.
One of two variations to the All Blacks' starting XV is the choice of Cane. Returning to the field after New Zealand's resounding triumph over the Flying Fijians in San Diego last month is Scott Barrett, the team captain. Supported in the tight five by Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, and Tupou Vaa'i, Barrett will once more play in the second row.
While Cane replaces Ethan Blackadder on the opposite wing, the outstanding player against Argentina keeps his place at blindside flanker. The ever-dependable Ardie Savea will anchor the scrum at No. 8 and creating a strong back row, The halves pairing of Perenara and Damian McKenzie's halves remains unchanged, giving the backline stability and creativity.
Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane in the midfield will try to shape the Springbok defense and generate scoring opportunities. Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan will offer speed and finishing ability on the wings; Beauden Barrett is assigned the fullback position, thereby adding experience and tactical insight to the back three.
On the bench will be forward reinforcement from Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Sam Darry, and Samipeni Finau. As backline opportunities, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, and Mark Tele'a are ready to bring fresh energy.
Fans are eagerly waiting for this weekend's clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg as a rematch of the World Cup final. the game promises a fierce competition between two of rugby's toughest rivals.