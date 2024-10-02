Samoa Head Coach Arrested On Serious Charges, Including Sexual Misconduct
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Samoan rugby has been rocked by allegations against its head coach, Mahonri Schwalger. The 46-year-old was arrested last week on charges of "multiple serious offenses," including unlawful sexual connection, attempted sexual violation, sexual conduct with a person under 16, indecent assault, and common assault.
Schwalger, 46, was reportedly taken into custody last Thursday and is believed to have been released on bail pending a court appearance on 4 November. According to Samoa's Police Commissioner, the charges relate to two complaints lodged by family members.
Although Schwalger has been granted bail, he must report to the police weekly until his court date in November. In a statement, Lakapi Samoa, the country's rugby governing body, acknowledged the accusations and confirmed their cooperation with the ongoing police inquiry. The body has chosen not to make further remarks to safeguard the privacy of all involved parties.
“Lakapi Samoa is aware of serious allegations involving our Manu Samoa Head Coach, Mase Mahonri Schwalger. The matter has been reported to the police, and we are fully cooperating with their investigation,” said Lakapi Samoa in a statement after the reports emerged.
The news has come as a shock to Samoa, with the country's Prime Minister's Office expressing their dismay. The allegations have also dealt a significant blow to Manu Samoa, who will now miss the upcoming November internationals due to financial constraints.
“It’s like wow, what a shocker,” said the Samoa Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson.
Schwalger, who took over as head coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, has overseen several successful matches for Samoa, including victories over Italy and Spain.
“We will not be commenting further to protect the privacy and rights of all parties involved," said Lakapi Samoa.
“While the investigation is ongoing, Lakapi Samoa remains committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and providing a safe and respectful environment for all.”
The allegations against Schwalger have cast a dark shadow over the team and the nation as a whole.