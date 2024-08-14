Samoa Strengthens Squad With Moana Pasifika Talent For Pacific Nations Cup
By Mohamed Bahaa
Thanks to the addition of eight outstanding players from Moana Pasifika, Samoa's national rugby squad, Manu Samoa, is poised to create waves in the forthcoming Pacific Nations Cup. With players from clubs in numerous major rugby countries, these sportsmen are part of a 31-man squad reflecting the richness of rugby talent dispersed worldwide.
Among the Moana Pasifika contingent are Danny Toala, Sama Malolo, Luteru Tolai, Michael Curry, Samuel Slade, Meelani Matavao, Jonathan Taumateine, Alai D' Angelo Leuila. For Samoa, their inclusion is considered as a major benefit since the Super Rugby Pacific competition brings in new talents and expertise.
Utility forward Theo McFarland is leading the squad; he has been confirmed as captain. McFarland's leadership will be vital as he keeps juggling his obligations with representing one of England's best rugby teams, Saracens. Samoa wants to make a big mark in the tournament, hence his expertise in a very tough league is expected to be quite priceless.
With players from teams in New Zealand, France, Australia, Wales, the USA, and Japan, the roster combines seasoned professionals with young promise. This varied experience is expected to deliver a combination of techniques and approaches that might provide Samoa a competitive edge.
Mase Mahonri, the head coach of Samoa who lately guided the team to an unexpected triumph over Italy with a 33-25 score at Apia Park, finds it difficult to unite these players. His first head coach performance was well-received, hence there is hope he can repeat this in the Pacific Nations Cup.
Two fresh faces, Fred Tuilagi and Tuna Tuitama, are about to make Samoa debuts., Tuilagi, based in Samoa and Tuitama from Australia's Harlequin Rugby Club, are thrilled to wear Manu Samoa's blue jersey for the first time during the tournament.
Starting Samoa's campaign with a highly anticipated match against Fiji on August 23 at Suva's ANZ Stadium, On August 30, the team will then face Tonga on home ground; this game can determine their advancement in the competition.