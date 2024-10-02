San Diego Legion Expands Into Women's Rugby With New Team
By Priscilla Jepchumba
San Diego Legion has recently announced an exciting development. The team has expanded its impact by creating a women's squad for the Rugby Tens Series. Based in California, the team will be led by former USA Women's 7s Head Coach Richie Walker.
“Not only is it an exciting time for women’s rugby right now, but even more excitement is around young girls wanting to give rugby a try,” said Richie Walker, the newly appointed coach of the San Diego Legion Women's Team, adding, “We are honored to be invited to play in the international Rugby Tens Series.”
The women's team will be participating in the Rugby Tens Series in southern California, marking a significant step forward for women's rugby in the region.
This move comes at a time when women's rugby is gaining increased attention, particularly following the Olympics, where the sport captured the hearts of many. The support of Rugby Tens, an organization dedicated to promoting equity and inclusion in rugby, has further bolstered this development.
The Rugby Tens Series in SoCal is set to feature four tournaments in October. Teams accumulate points throughout the series in pursuit of the coveted Series Trophy. San Diego Legion, alongside other global franchises, will field both men's and women's teams, showcasing their commitment to gender equality in the sport.
Walker expressed his enthusiasm for the role, emphasizing the growing interest in women's rugby and the potential for young girls to pursue the sport at a competitive level. His leadership will undoubtedly inspire and empower the players under his tutelage.
“I’m really excited to be part of the coaching staff for the San Diego Legion Women’s Team,” said Walker.
The introduction of the Rugby Tens Series for women marks a significant expansion within the Rugby Tens ecosystem, reflecting a broader vision for rugby growth.
“With what the Legion are doing with youth camps and in schools, it helps girls want to be like the players they see on TV, and the reality is they could be that girl representing the national team one day,” stated Walker.
This expansion encompasses the active involvement of both men's and women's teams, as well as the implementation of youth development programs, signifying a holistic approach to fostering the sport at all levels.
“Tens rugby is a springboard, in my opinion, to play 7s and 15s for national teams. I have coached in the MLR and now I get to coach a women’s team for a great MLR franchise. I really appreciate the San Diego Legion giving me this opportunity,” said Walker.