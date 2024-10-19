Scotland's Emma Orr Receives Two-Match Rugby Ban For Dangerous Tackle
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Scotland center, Emma Orr has been served with a two-match suspension due to her recklessness during her team’s WXV 2 match against Australia. The Red Card Sanction Committee (RCSC), which included Roger Morris (Wales) and Australian David Croftin, considered the dangerous tackle on October 12, 2024, in an off-field disciplinary process.
In the due course of arriving at the new red card sanction, the RCSC noted that Orr’s tackle met the definition of ‘foul play.’ All scenes, including camera perspective and angles, were put into perspective by the committee before making the preferred sanction.
She will have to sit on the sideline with a two-match ban ruling Orr out of Scotland’s Bristol Bears and Sale Sharks games.
The occurrence with Orr is contained within the more extensive study of World Rugby's amended red card sanction procedure. The new framework aims to automatically address most offenses, but a committee can still be convened for serious or complex cases where further investigation or a more severe sanction may be necessary.
“This streamlined off-field sanction process has been designed by the game for the game and comes directly from clear feedback at the Shape of the Game conference that the current rugby disciplinary process needs streamlining to be simpler for players and fans to understand while upholding welfare and game integrity imperatives,” said Sir Bill Beaumont, the World Rugby Chairman.
The law also provides that a red-carded player should be substituted by another player after twenty (20) minutes in a trial offense. This is done to sustain the competition element between a set of players while simultaneously administering punishment to the discrepant player.
Wales said it will start implementing the new rugby laws immediately after World Rugby announced them.
“This is a trial, and it is important to remember that the ability to replace a red-carded player after 20 minutes is coupled with sanctions that are strong, clear and will not be mitigated down. This supports consistency and agility by making the disciplinary process less influenced by lawyers. We look forward to seeing the results, including feedback from the game,” added Sir Beaumont.
World Rugby is considering the findings of the red card trial and will make proposals to the Council in November. The trial could make changes that become permanent fixtures in any subsequent competitions, enshrined in the new red card sanction.