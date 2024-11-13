Scotland's Scott Cummings Sent Off for One Week After TMO Upholds Red Card
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Scotland lock Scott Cummings has been banned for one match after a foul on Franco Mostert during the game in which Scotland lost 32-15 to South Africa. Cummings initially received a yellow card for the foul. However, after a review by the TMO, the yellow card was upgraded to a red card, leaving the Scottish squad with only fourteen players for the remainder of the match.
Initially, Cummings and Darge attempted to tackle Mostert, but Cummings inadvertently fell onto Mostert’s leg, which posed a significant risk of injury. Although the foul was deemed initially worthy of just a yellow card, a replay review led to the decision of a red card due to foul play, as it violated the World Rugby law against targeting lower limbs.
“Scotland number five Scott Cummings appeared before an independent disciplinary committee via video link having received a 20-minute red card for an act of foul play contrary to law 9.20 (e) in the match between Scotland and South Africa on Sunday 10,” said the disciplinary committee.
Cummings pleaded guilty during the disciplinary meeting but denied any intentionality behind his actions. The independent committee initially set a two-week suspension, but after considering his disciplinary record, they reduced it to one week.
As a result of this ban, Cummings will be unavailable for Scotland’s friendly match against Portugal on November 16, 2024. The initial yellow card was upgraded to a red card in a controversial incident that drew criticism on social media, with some arguing that it was unintentionally cynical.
Some fans speculated that the incident resembled a 'croc-roll,' a rugby technique recently banned. Ultimately, the officials concluded that Cummings’ contact with Mostert’s leg was indeed risky.
Scotland's head coach, Gregor Townsend, acknowledged the missed opportunities and unfortunate circumstances that hindered their chances for victory while expressing frustration over the red card incident that affected their gameplay.
After the match, Townsend thanked the team but highlighted the importance of capitalizing on chances. On the other hand, Cummings may find some relief in having his suspension coincide with Scotland’s friendly match against Portugal amid growing concerns regarding the need for improved policies to help officials identify dangerous play during breakdowns.