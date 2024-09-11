Scottish Lock Emma Wassell Withdraws From WXV Rugby Tournament Due to Tumor
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Emma Wassell, a Scotland lock with 67 international caps, will not be participating in the upcoming WXV tournament due to a chest tumor diagnosis. She will undergo surgery, and 29-year-old Louise McMillan from Saracens will replace her in the 30-player squad for the event in South Africa.
Wassell debuted for Scotland's national team during the first Six Nations match in 2014 and has participated in every national game since then, including the 2021 Women's Six Nations.
Wassell confirms that she will undergo surgery to remove a tumor, leading to a hiatus from rugby. Despite missing previous games due to personal loss, she remains determined to return to the sport in 2025.
“Unfortunately, rugby has now been put on hold for a while as I will get surgery to remove the tumor, but I will be doing everything I can to return in 2025,” said Wassell. Wassell was absent from two Women’s Six Nations matches earlier this year due to the passing of her mother.
“To miss another opportunity to be back playing in blue has been a really tough one to take, especially after my year, but that truly is a testament to the team we have built,” she continued.
Wassell said she was grateful for the incredible support she has received during this time and felt blessed to have amazing people in her life who made sure she never felt alone.
“I honestly don’t have the words right now to describe the support I’ve had during this time, but I am beyond blessed with the incredible people I have in my life. Mum left me in good hands, and I will forever be grateful to every single one of you who made sure I never felt alone in any of this.”
Scotland defeated Wales in a warm-up game ahead of WXV2 and will host Fiji in Edinburgh this weekend. Easson’s team won the second-tier title at the first World Rugby event in South Africa last year. Starting on Saturday, 28 September, they will compete against Italy, Japan, and Scotland over three weekends.