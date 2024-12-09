Sevens Rugby Supremacy: Fijiana Development Team Proves Depth of Talent
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Fiji Airways Fijiana Development team showcased their remarkable skills at the Oceania 7s tournament held in Honiara, clinching the women's title with a hard-fought victory over Samoa, winning the final 14-5. While the main Fiji team was competing at the SVNS in Cape Town, this development squad proved they could play at a high level, displaying the wealth of talent in Fijian sevens rugby.
The tournament featured eight teams from various Pacific nations, marking the debut of Kiribati in sevens rugby and the return of Niue after a long absence of 16 years. Kiribati faced a steep learning curve, struggling in their initial matches, while Niue performed admirably, securing second place in their pool after a notable victory against American Samoa.
As anticipated, Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga demonstrated their prowess, all advancing to the semi-finals alongside the host nation, Solomon Islands. In the semi-final clash, Fiji showcased their dominant form by decisively overcoming Tonga with a score of 36-5, demonstrating a balanced mix of effective attacking and solid defending.
The final against Samoa was a test of resilience for the Fijiana Development team. In a tense first half, Samoa effectively stifled Fiji's scoring opportunities. However, the Fijiana squad found their rhythm in the match's latter stages, scoring two converted tries that sealed their championship win. Their ability to remain composed, even under pressure from Samoa's relentless attacks, was crucial in securing the title.
The impressive performances throughout the tournament displayed the readiness of the Fijiana Development team to compete on larger stages. Their dominating wins over Vanuatu (46-0) and the host nation, Solomon Islands (39-0), during the pool stage, demonstrated their offensive and defensive capabilities. The victory over Tonga in the semi-finals further underscored their ability to perform under pressure.
“This tournament has shown that Fiji’s talent pool runs deep, with even the development team capable of competing at a high level,” observed analysts.
On a bittersweet note, the men's development team faced a narrow defeat against Samoa, coming up just short with a score of 12-17. Despite the loss, their spirited display signaled the competitiveness of Fiji's emerging rugby players on the international stage
The Fijiana Development team's triumph at the Oceania 7s not only reinforces Fiji's strength in rugby but also illuminates an encouraging future for women's rugby on a global scale. Their victory paved the way for even more outstanding achievements in the years to come.