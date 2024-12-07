Shane Lewis-Hughes Takes Bold Step to Save Rugby Career After Agonizing Injury
By Priscilla Jepchumba
In a bold move that could redefine his career, Welsh rugby star Shane Lewis-Hughes has taken a drastic step to reclaim his form, bravely choosing to have his ring finger amputated after years of pain. The 27-year-old flanker for the Dragons underwent surgery to amputate the finger on his right hand, a choice prompted by years of chronic pain and complications.
The injury, which he sustained during training in 2016, steadily deteriorated, leading Lewis-Hughes to describe the agony he experienced: “The pain is just unbearable, the only way I can describe it is like really bad toothache, and someone is just constantly stabbing it, pins and needles shooting up my arm.” Despite having tried various treatment options, including a prior surgery in 2020, relief remained elusive, significantly affecting his daily activities.
He recounted the challenges he faced in an interview on Dragons RFC TV, stating, "Doing basic things like opening a cupboard or putting on clothes became a challenge. I couldn’t grip anything properly, and the pain severely impacted my performance on the field, especially during contact situations.”
Initially planning to have the surgery at the end of the 2024-25 season, Lewis-Hughes found the pain unbearable after a match against Connacht in October, prompting him to move the procedure up. Compounding his decision were the warnings from doctors about the risks of infections potentially leading to the loss of his hand or arm.
In his search for guidance, Lewis-Hughes turned to rugby league player Angus Crichton, who had undergone a similar operation in 2017. Crichton shared that his experience was life-changing, emphasizing that he now felt no pain and could play freely. This conversation inspired Lewis-Hughes and instilled a renewed sense of confidence as he faced this pivotal moment in his career.
The Dragons are optimistic about Lewis-Hughes' recovery, anticipating a timeline of three to four weeks. He expressed a sense of liberation, noting that this procedure marked a significant turning point in his life; he envisioned a future without pain and with the ability to perform his job to the best of his abilities.
Despite the challenges he faced, the Pontypridd native maintained an optimistic outlook. The prospect of returning to the field filled him with excitement, as he was determined to give his all in every match. Choosing to undergo the operation was a tough decision, as it meant he had to weigh the loss of a finger against the risk of ending his playing career.