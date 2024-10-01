Simon Amor Named Head Coach of USA Men's Rugby Sevens
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Simon Amor, a former English Sevens star, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Men’s Eagles Sevens program, succeeding Mike Friday.
With his extensive coaching experience, including with London Scottish, England Sevens, Great Britain Sevens, Hong Kong, and Japan Sevens, Amor aims to make a significant impact on rugby in the USA.
Amor expressed his pride in guiding the team and expressed his eagerness for future obstacles, especially the upcoming home Olympics and Rugby World Cups.
“I am extremely honored to lead the Men’s Eagles Sevens program and build on the last 10 years of work from Mike Friday and Phil Greening,” said Amor.
Amor's journey began as a player in the Premiership and England Sevens, competing in two Commonwealth Games and receiving the first-ever World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year accolade in 2004.
Commenting on his appointment, Amor said, “With a home Olympics, as well as home Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups all on the horizon, this is an incredibly exciting time to make a transformational impact on the game of rugby in the USA.”
Adding that he looks forward to “relocating to San Diego to support the players and staff in getting better every day,” adding, “I am equally as motivated to engage with the USA Rugby community, to help capitalize on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Amor transitioned to coaching in 2008 with London Scottish and England Women’s Sevens, he later assumed leadership of the Men’s England Sevens program in 2013. Over a span of seven years as Head Coach, Simon guided his teams to medal finishes at the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens.
Tamara Sheppard, the USA Rugby General Manager of High Performance, expressed excitement about Amor's appointment, noting his proficiency in player development and Olympic success, which aligns with the goals for the Men’s Sevens program.
“We are delighted to welcome Simon as the next Head Coach of our Men’s Sevens program. USA Rugby is venturing into an all-important period with the 2028 Olympics on home soil, so we couldn’t be prouder to have Simon’s leadership and experience at the forefront of this journey,” said Sheppard.
“After an extensive candidate evaluation process, Simon’s proficiency in player development and pedigree for Olympic success was perfect for our young and exciting Men’s Sevens program,” he continued.