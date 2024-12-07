Simon Zebo Opens Up: Life After Rugby And Why He’s Steering His Kids Away From The Sport
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Since retiring from professional rugby this year, Simon Zebo is embracing a new chapter in his life, filled with fresh experiences and cherished time with his family. The 34-year-old, renowned for his impactful career with Munster and the Irish national team, having earned 35 caps, was part of the legendary squad that famously triumphed over the All Blacks in 2016. Now, he faces the challenges of life after rugby, mirroring the resilience he displayed on the pitch.
Zebo is venturing into entrepreneurship and launching exciting new projects, including a single-grain Irish whiskey brand aptly named Black Emerald. He is also delving into the world of media, exploring various opportunities to share his insights and experiences. However, amidst these ventures, Zebo's greatest joy comes from being an attentive and involved father to his four children: Jacob (9), Sofia (8), Noah (4), and Isabella (2).
Identifying as a “hands-on dad,” Zebo harbors mixed feelings about his children possibly following in his rugby footsteps. His firsthand experience with the sport’s potential hazards has left him cautious.
“When you’re front line for 15 years and you see the concussions, you see the neck injuries or the leg breaks or whatever… it’s just I’d prefer them to play badminton or tennis,” he told the Irish Independent.” His concerns about the physical toll of rugby were significant factors in his decision to retire. Reflecting on this, Zebo candidly remarked, “It was the right time.”
Despite his reservations, Zebo is dedicated to granting his children the autonomy they need to explore their own passions. He embraces the journey of parenthood with an open mind, constantly learning and striving to provide guidance while maintaining a gentle approach, ensuring he does not come across as overbearing. His commitment to family is paramount and has only deepened after recently celebrating his second wedding to his wife, Elvira, in the enchanting landscape of Spain.
Their first wedding in 2019 was a joyous celebration that allowed their children to be an integral part of the day’s festivities. Zebo recalls this occasion as nothing short of perfect, with one moment standing out in his memory: his daughter Sofia gracefully singing her mother down the aisle, a sight that brought warmth and joy to everyone present. The children brought an undeniable energy to the celebration, enlivening the atmosphere with their enthusiasm and laughter.
Zebo values the shared laughter and good times that made the experience with his teammates so special.