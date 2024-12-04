Soaring Higher: Newcastle Falcons Eye Bright Future Amid Investor Buzz
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Newcastle Falcons' rugby director, Steve Diamond, recently shared an optimistic outlook for the club's future as talks of a potential sale emerge from interested buyers eager to take the reins from current owner Semore Kurdi. The North East team has been rejuvenated by some impressive victories and is diligently addressing its financial hurdles, making it a more appealing prospect for potential investors.
Diamond noted that Kurdi, who has generously invested £20 million into the Falcons since his ownership began, is actively seeking assistance from A&W Capital to facilitate a sale. "There is activity now with people showing interest," Diamond remarked, indicating that interest is coming from both local and international quarters. These buyers are seeking an owner who is committed to fostering community growth and has a vision for the club's long-term success.
Despite facing significant financial challenges, which have led to a sharp budget cut for the 2024/25 season to under £4 million—well below the Premiership cap of £6.4 million—Diamond remains upbeat about the club’s prospects. "We are confident that when people see what the package is and what they are buying into, it will be desirable," he asserted.
The Falcons have demonstrated remarkable resilience after enduring a challenging streak, famously breaking a 25-match losing run in October against the Exeter Chiefs and following up with another victory against Saracens.
These successes illustrate their potential, even while operating on a tighter budget compared to their competitors. Diamond emphasized the impact of increased funding: "Imagine spending twice the amount of money we do, like all the other clubs. It would be fantastic."
Key players such as captain Callum Chick and hooker Jamie Blamire have been vital in securing these recent victories, and Diamond believes they are capable of representing the national team. "Only a fool coaching at international rugby wouldn’t look at them," he said. While Blamire is set to join Leicester next season, his contributions remain crucial, and Chick's growing reputation has caught the eye of Gloucester.
With unwavering confidence, Diamond expressed his belief in the club's direction. "I’m 100% confident [investment] will happen," he stated. He highlighted Newcastle's unique sports culture, adding, "We want someone who is going to build things in the community—a foundation, an academy, and fly the flag for the North East."
With five wins out of their last six matches and a clear blueprint for improvement, the Newcastle Falcons are setting their sights on a brighter future, both on and off the pitch.