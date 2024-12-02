South Africa's Rugby Reign Ends In Thrilling Upset By New Zealand's All Blacks At Dubai Sevens
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Blitzboks’ reign as champions of the Dubai Sevens came to a surprising end with a thrilling upset, as the All Blacks Sevens triumphed 24-17 in a nail-biting Cup quarter-final.
South Africa, which has historically dominated the Dubai Sevens with an impressive 11 titles—including a remarkable five consecutive wins since 2019—faced an unexpected stumble against New Zealand.
Despite suffering some setbacks earlier during pool play, the All Blacks rallied to avenge their Olympic defeat to South Africa, securing their place in the semi-finals.
The match was a rollercoaster of emotions. Quewin Nortje burst out strong for the Blitzboks, scoring first and setting the tone for a fierce contest. However, by halftime, New Zealand's Ngarohi McGarvey-Black quickly answered back, leveling the score at 7-7.
The second half saw both teams continue to trade blows, with energy surging from the stands. As the match neared its climax, Donavan Don appeared to give South Africa a glimmer of hope by putting them narrowly ahead.
Yet, in a stunning finish, Sofai Maka from New Zealand scored two late tries, snatching victory from South Africa's grasp and bringing their Dubai campaign to a heart-wrenching close.
This unexpected defeat for the Blitzboks set the stage for an exciting semi-final clash featuring New Zealand against Spain. This team made history by reaching only their second-ever semi-final.
Spain determinedly overcame Great Britain in their quarter-final, edging out a 19-14 win with Anton Legorburu Anso scoring a dramatic last-minute try that propelled them forward, showcasing Spain’s growing prowess on the international stage.
In other notable matches, Fiji shocked the defending champions, France, with a narrow 19-17 victory. A last-second try by Viwa Naduvalo dashed French hopes and secured Fiji's advance to a semi-final bout against Argentina.
Los Pumas from Argentina secured their place with a hard-fought 22-20 win over Australia, bolstered by Henry Paterson’s impressive three tries, though they narrowly missed a crucial conversion that could have tied the game at the very end.
For the Blitzboks, the challenges didn't end with their quarter-final exit. In the fifth-place final, they faced France once more but fell short in another closely contested match, losing 17-15. South Africa started strong, taking an early 10-0 lead thanks to tries from Don and David Brits.
However, they allowed France to stage a comeback, leveling the score before Zain Davids briefly put the Blitzboks back in front. Unfortunately, in a dramatic finale, Stephen Parez of France crossed under the posts, converting his own try for the victory and leaving South Africa with a disappointing sixth-place finish.
This year’s Dubai Sevens showcased a landscape of significant change—traditional powerhouses like South Africa faltering while underdogs like Spain rose to the occasion. For New Zealand, this victory marked a critical return to form, signaling their intent early in the season.
Meanwhile, the Blitzboks will need to regroup and reassess as they continue their journey in the series, striving to reclaim their dominance in the world of sevens rugby.