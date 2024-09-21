South American Men's and Women's 7s Tournament Set For Peru
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Villa María del Triunfo in Peru is all set to host the highly anticipated South American Men’s and Women’s 7’s rugby event in October. This thrilling two-day tournament, scheduled to take place on October 26-27, will feature teams from South America and Central America.
The matches will be played at the same venue that hosted the 2019 Pan American Games. It's noteworthy that in 2019, the Argentine Men's team clinched the gold medal, while the Canadian Women's team emerged victorious.
The South American Games will not feature North American teams such as Canada. Expect to witness intense competition as eight teams will battle it out in both the Men’s and Women’s categories right in the heart of Villa María del Triunfo.
The upcoming rugby competitions are incredibly exciting, with teams vying for coveted spots in the World Rugby Challenger Series 2025 and the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay. The stakes are high, as only two spots are up for grabs in the World Rugby Challenger Series 2025, while the Junior Pan American Games will feature one spot for men and two for women.
Already, Argentina, Uruguay (Men’s), Brazil (Women’s), and both Paraguayan teams have secured their places, setting the stage for a thrilling display of talent and determination.
In the women's competition in Villa María del Triunfo, we expect an intense battle among Argentina, Brazil (As Yaras), Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Notably, Venezuela is making a comeback after sitting out the previous event, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the tournament.
On the men's side, the absence of Argentina and Uruguay, who have already secured their places, will pave the way for an intense showdown among Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, as well as Costa Rica and Guatemala from Central America. The competition promises to be fierce as these teams vie for their chance to shine on the global stage.