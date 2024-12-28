Springbok Forward Nicolaas Janse Van Rensburg Set To Make Homecoming After Eight Years In France
By Priscilla Jepchumba
South African rugby powerhouse Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg is set to return home after an impressive eight-year journey with Montpellier in France, where he has carved out a remarkable reputation in European rugby.
The 30-year-old asked for an early release from his contract, which was supposed to last until 2026, saying it was for personal reasons. Reports say that Montpellier bosses agreed to this request, recognizing what he has done for the club and allowing him to leave honorably.
Janse van Rensburg started playing for Montpellier in 2016 with coach Jake White and quickly became an important part of the team. In more than 150 games, he helped the club win a Challenge Cup and a Top 14 title. Known as a lineout general, he can play multiple positions well, such as blindside flanker or second-row lock, showing his ability to change tactics during matches.
Even though he only played one Test match for the Springboks in 2021 against Argentina, he has still been on the radar of national selectors. He got called up by Rassie Erasmus’ squad during the 2024 Rugby Championship. Still, he did not play more matches since another player, Ruan Nortje from the Bulls, was chosen instead, showing potential for future selection.
Returning to South Africa might help him pursue a longer Springbok career, especially since the Vodacom Bulls are likely looking to sign him back after playing for them at youth and senior levels before going abroad.
Janse van Rensburg is from Pretoria, where he went to Affies and started his rugby career with the Bulls in competitions like the Currie Cup and Super Rugby. His strong ties with the Bulls make it reasonable for him to return there. His decision is not just about coming home but also about making a smart move that can align his skills with a competitive team.
Reports from Midi Olympique mentioned that Janse van Rensburg's departure was "amicable, with Montpellier’s leadership recognizing his dedication and allowing him to leave early." This season alone, he has already played seven matches for Montpellier, proving his skill and reliability on the field.
His departure fits into a larger pattern of South African players moving away from Montpellier, too. Other Springboks like Jan Serfontein and Cobus Reinach are also thought to be heading back home, with talks happening between them and teams like the Bulls or Stormers securing their services. This trend could greatly boost domestic rugby's popularity and excitement among fans in South Africa.
For Janse van Rensburg, this move allows him to reconnect with where he started and maybe restart his national career. As Montpellier says goodbye to one of its key players, fans in South Africa look forward eagerly to having a talented player whose skill could make waves once again at home. Given his past performances and hard work, everyone eagerly awaits Janse van Rensburg back in South African rugby.