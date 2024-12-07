Springboks’ $75M Gamble: SARU Rejects U.S. Deal, Faces Homegrown Rival Bid
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The South African Rugby Union (SARU) finds itself in a challenging position after rejecting a $75 million investment from Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) in the United States. This deal would have allowed ASG to acquire 20% of SARU’s commercial rights firm, but it failed to receive the 75% approval needed from SARU’s 13 unions, with seven votes against it.
SARU President Mark Alexander acknowledged the unions' concerns but emphasized that financial stability is essential. He stated, “Our goal remains to secure a sustainable and prosperous future for South African Rugby.” Alexander assured that SARU would maintain transparency in their plans and explore new proposals that align with a united vision before ASG's exclusive timeframe expires later this month.
The investment was viewed as an opportunity to bolster South African rugby's financial standing. SARU had promoted it as not only providing immediate cash but also essential expertise, networks, and resources to enhance the commercial value of the sport in South Africa, asserting, “A private equity partnership offers not just an immediate financial boost but also crucially provides the expertise, networks, and resources necessary to enhance the commercial value of South African rugby.”
In light of skepticism surrounding ASG’s offer, local investors are emerging with an alternative. Billionaire Johann Rupert, together with the owners of prominent teams like the Bulls, Sharks, and Stormers, has proposed a rival deal worth $372 million for up to 40% of SARU’s commercial rights. This plan aims to retain control within South Africa while addressing financial challenges without introducing complications or excessive fees.
Concerns have also been voiced by former Springbok Schalk Burger Sr., who highlighted the need for support for smaller unions: “For us, it’s about SA Rugby and the small teams. How do they get help in the future? It’s going to be a big week ahead.”
Furthermore, the discussions surrounding ASG’s offer have captured the attention of government officials. Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie postponed an earlier vote in October, citing the need for greater clarity. Joe McGluwa, head of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts, and Culture, stressed the importance of accountability, stating, “SARU should trust us as a committee; we cannot let surprises hit our nation.”
Moving forward, SARU faces a significant decision: whether to accept ASG’s revised proposal or pursue the local investment plan. As Alexander noted, the outcome of this choice will greatly impact South African rugby's financial health and strategic direction both now and in the future. McGluwa underscored the seriousness of the situation, saying, “Any deal can seem good but must be truly right.”