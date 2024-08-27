Springboks Face Lock Crisis As Injuries Mount Ahead Of All Blacks Showdown
By Mohamed Bahaa
The Springboks discover themselves in the middle of a serious injury issues as they get ready for their crucial meeting with the All Blacks at Ellis Park in Round Three of the Rugby Championship. Rugby World Cup champions Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, and Jean Kleyn's absence has already proven challenging for the team's head coach, Rassie Erasmus. The situation has gotten worse now with the confirmation of more injuries.
Assistant coach Deon Davids has revealed that both Salmaan Moerat and RG Snyman will be missing the forthcoming game against New Zealand. Another vital player, Eben Etzebeth, is also a doubt, so complicating the team's lineup choices. Erasmus has called up Montpellier forward Nico Janse van Rensburg to help their depleted second-row; he offers flexibility that might prove crucial, particularly should Etzebeth be unable to play.
Moerat, who led the Springboks in their second Test against Australia, was replaced by Etzebeth after suffering a concussion in the first half of that game. Davids confirmed Moerat's absence, saying, “Salmaan will follow the normal protocol for the HIA so unfortunately he will not be available for selection for this game.” Snyman, who is still recovering from a previous injury, will also be absent. "Unfortunately, I cannot go into too much detail, but he will be out for a couple of weeks." Davids added.
As Etzebeth is suffering with a minor injury, the Springboks could look to Ruan Nortje for a second start after his outstanding performance against Australia. Furthermore, called upon to cover the lock position once more is flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit. Davids still sees great depth for the team despite these challenges. "Luckily, we have some good depth in terms of guys who have played in those positions like Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Ruan Nortje had a good game in his last outing," he remarked.
The Springboks have hired skilled players like Ben-Jason Dixon and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, both of whom have past lock experience, to address the shortage. Davids sees this as a chance to test the depth and resilience of the squad declaring, "It is also a great opportunity and an exciting one to see the quality that the next guy can bring to the squad."
The All Blacks are simultaneously handling their own difficulties in the second row after Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick retirements. However, the comeback of captain Scott Barrett who recovered from his injuries will help them. "Scott Barrett is back this week, which is massive for New Zealand from a leadership point of view but also in terms of a playing point of view," Davids said.
The forthcoming game looks to be a test of depth and adaptability as both teams negotiate their injury issues; each side wants to take advantage of any available strength in a much-awaited clash.