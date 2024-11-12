Springboks' Hard-Fought Win Over Scotland Sends Them Soaring In Rankings
By Priscilla Jepchumba
South Africa has reclaimed the top spot in the World Rugby Men's Rankings following its thrilling 32-15 victory over Scotland. This impressive win allowed the Springboks to surpass Ireland, which has fallen to third place.
The Springboks' exceptional performance, combined with Ireland's defeat by New Zealand, propelled them to number one in the rankings. Among other changes in the top ten, Argentina has moved up to fifth place, while England has slipped to seventh.
Commenting after their win, South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus said Scotland was a formidable team. “In the Rugby World Cup last year, we were only three points up against them at half-time,” said Erasmus. He said, “With the new dynamic they have brought to their game, we know it’s going to be an 80-minute battle.”
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the South African fans, whose unwavering support contributed significantly to the team's success. Kolisi also praised Scotland for their remarkable effort and emphasized the need for continuous improvement within the Springbok team.
"First of all, I want to say to all the South Africans that came out, thank you so much," said. "It was so great to see you guys in the streets of Edinburgh. Honestly, we are nothing without you. Wherever we go in the world, you make sure you are there, thank you so much."
Although Kolisi was not among the starting lineup of the match, coming on as a substitute, his leadership and influence were evident during the game. His presence on the field invigorated the Springboks, reinforcing their status as the world's top rugby nation.
"We knew it was going to be tough against Scotland, they are a great team," said Kolisi, adding, "Today, they were very different to what they were in the World Cup…so they came with a kicking game, and they can attack as well. They put us under pressure, but credit to my boys. We made sure we kept our discipline on our try line, and we defended as well as we could."
In addition to the changes among the top ten teams, the USA and Spain made significant progress. The USA climbed three spots to 16th place, while Spain rose to 17th after a dominant performance against Uruguay.
Looking ahead, the Springboks are focusing on their upcoming match against England. With Kolisi providing leadership from the bench, the Springboks will strive to maintain their winning streak and solidify their position at the top of world rugby.