Springboks Rally Behind Libbok Ahead of Crucial Title Match
By Othieno Bonface
Ahead of a Rugby Championship title decider against Argentina in Mbombela, current and former Springboks have rallied behind under-fire South Africa fly-half Manie Libbok on Saturday.
A second-half replacement for two-time Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard, Libbok missed a 35-metre penalty in the final minute last weekend which led to a 29-28 defeat by the Pumas. Springboks had only themselves to blame for not clinching the title in a thrilling match, which was decided when replacement flyhalf Manie Libbok missed a penalty goal attempt in the last minute.
In the balance with Argentina needing to win this weekend by more than seven points and score at least three tries more than their rivals to finish first, the result left the outcome of the Championship. "We wanted to win this game but we knew we were taking a bit of a gamble by leaving too many guys at home," Erasmus said of his decision to travel to Argentina without seven leading players, including Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe and Bongi Mbonambi.
Seeking only a second title from 12 attempts, South Africa top the table with 19 points, Argentina have 14, New Zealand 11 and Australia five.
South African supporters, who cheered by back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023 and seven wins from nine Tests this year,found the loss in Argentina hard to take.
For a loss that deprived the Springboks of the title with a match to spare many social media users blamed Libbok, a creative playmaker but erratic goal-kicker. "I'm always nervous when we start games too well," Erasmus said of his team's reputation for being at their best when they fall behind.
On the other hand, is Pollard, a renowned goal-kicker with his four penalties gave South Africa a 12-11 victory over New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup final in Paris.
Coach Rassie Erasmus sprang a surprise by choosing Libbok to start, with Pollard on the bench, but he was expected to face Argentina.
Erasmus said, "We understand the criticism and take it on the chin. Manie is integral to the way we want to play this weekend and we have made some other plans with the goal-kicking,".
"Manie has not just been chosen to take shots at goal. He is a guy who has been through deep waters. Social media criticism will not affect him."
-In just another challenge,–Kolbe said,"I have been working on it (goal-kicking) and you never know what can happen on the day," said Kolbe.
, Saying "Manie has been through a lot in his life outside of rugby", Hooker Bongi Mbonambi, a Springbok starter in Mbombela, sympathised with Libbok.
He added "For him this is just another challenge to prove that he is an international-standard fly-half worthy of a place in the Springboks team,".
The social media attacks were "too much" said former South Africa captain and centre Jean de Villiers said in a podcast.
He said, "We take rugby extremely seriously and the Springboks are close to our hearts, but at the end of the day it is just a game."
Schalk Burger, a fellow retired Springbok, flanker said: "Luckily the missed kick came three years before the next World Cup. Manie has time to improve."
In Mbombela with Erasmus making nine changes and Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi seven, only 14 of the 30 starters in Argentina last Saturday will fulfil similar roles.
Former Argentina backline star Contepomi said he believed there was a need for "fresh legs" after the journey from Santiago del Estero to Mbombela.
The Springboks while famed for the strength of their bench, popularly known as the "bomb squad,"also the Pumas boast formidable replacements, including flanker Pablo Matera.
A special occasion for South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth, who is set to make a record 128th appearance for his country, will be the Mbombela Test.
Erasmus said, "If we can win the Championship it will be a massive occasion for the team and Eben. We will give everything to make this a special day for him."