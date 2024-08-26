Springboks Strategize for All Blacks Showdown: Erasmus Unlikely To Use Controversial Bench Tactic
By Mohamed Bahaa
Ahead of their forthcoming test against the All Blacks, Springboks veteran Deon Fourie expects a tactical change from Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby for the South African Rugby Union. Erasmus is expected by Fourie not to utilize the same controversial bench approach used to guarantee South Africa's narrow 12-11 victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final last year in Paris.
The forthcoming game at Ellis Park in Johannesburg marks the first time the two teams have faced each other since World Cup clash. Initially on the bench, Fourie was called into action in the final only three minutes into the game because of an injury to Bongi Mbonambi. Playing in the hooker position most of the game, the 37-year-old played in a pivotal moment.
In their World Cup campaign, the Springboks' choice to use a 7-1 split on the bench with seven forwards and only one backline player turned out to be decisive. It was a tactic that had already been successful in a pre-tournament game at Twickenham, where South Africa easily defeated the All Blacks 35-7. Critics of this strategy, including former Scotland head coach Matt Williams, claimed it was "abusing the bench" and went "against the spirit of the game,".
Though the 7-1 bench split is doing well, Fourie thinks Erasmus will choose another strategy for the next test. “It (the 7-1 bench) can be considered again but I doubt it will be used for the Test match at Ellis Park,” Fourie said. At Ellis Park, he anticipates the high-altitude conditions and usually fast-paced play to call for more backline replacements. “It’s going to be a fast Test match on the highveld with good weather, so with a 7-1 bench, you are not going to be able to replace many of the backline players who will get tired in such games,” he said.
However, Fourie expects a more balanced 6-2 bench split, stressing attacking strength but yet keeping more possibilities for backline substitutes. “I think it will be a 6-2 split, especially with Jasper [Wiese] back and hopefully RG too,” he said. Reports expects Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch, and Kwagga Smith are expected to be among the forwards on the bench, Snyman, Wiese, and Marco van Staden most likely fill the other spots. The expected backline replacements are Grant Williams and Handre Pollard.
Fourie, who made history as the oldest debutant for the Springboks in 2022 is currently recovering from a knee injury acquired while playing for the Stormers. The experienced athlete wants to go back on the pitch by November and stays hopeful about his recovery. “I’m already jogging again, but I probably won’t play again until November,” he stated.
All eyes will be on the Springboks' lineup and whether Erasmus will truly shift away from the controversial strategy that has attracted both compliments and criticism as they get ready for their next meeting with the All Blacks.