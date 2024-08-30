Springboks Welcomes Back Crucial Player Before All Blacks Clash
By Mohamed Bahaa
Following a long suspension, South Africa's dynamic number eight, Jasper Wiese, is scheduled to make much-awaited comeback to the Springboks' lineup against the All Blacks in Johannesburg this Saturday. Following a red card during his final game with Leicester Tigers in a Premiership clash against Exeter Chiefs back in May, the 28-year-old has been suspended for six matches.
The Springboks have suffered much from Wiese's absence. Renowned for his aggressive playing, Wiese has had run-ins with disciplinary officials several times throughout his career, accumulating several yellow and red cards. He found it challenging to present a clean record at his most recent disciplinary hearing given this pattern of behavior. His most recent infraction marked the fourth time in six months he had been issued a red card, which caused him to miss international rugby since the Rugby World Cup final last year against New Zealand in France.
When Wiese thought back on his time away from the field, he realized how frustrating it was to be excluded from selection while remaining with the team. "It was frustrating, but I was able to be happy with the team the last few weeks. I missed six games, which is a long time," he said during a press conference.
Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is sure his player will perform at his best despite concerns, Wiese's combative approach might change because of his recent disciplinary problems. He underlined that Wiese's comeback benefits the team particularly under the guidance of former international referee Jaco Peyper, who now acts as the national laws advisor for the Springboks. “Jaco not only explains how not to make a mistake, but also what price you will pay when you are not accurate.” Erasmus said, stressing Peyper's role in improving team discipline.
Clear on the team's attitude on foul play, the head coach says, “You’re going to make mistakes, it’s inevitable. But foul play is certainly not a feature of the Springboks team." He went on, "Jasper knows very well that if he plays cautious rugby or holds back on the field, he will not be selected."
Erasmus is excited about Wiese's comeback and values his physicality and impact on the advantage line, crucial aspects for the forthcoming game against the strong All Blacks. "I am very happy to have him back in the team. He is very physical and a big factor on the advantage line," Erasmus confirmed.
All eyes will be on Wiese's handling of his intensity and aggression as he gets ready to return onto the field, both essential for the Springboks' approach against their long-standing rivals.