Stockdale Stays In Ulster, Commits To Two-Year Deal
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Jacob Stockdale, 28, has put an end to speculation about his future by signing a new two-year contract with Ulster Rugby. The Irish winger, who had been linked with a move to the French Top 14, will now remain with the Belfast club until 2027.
Stockdale enjoyed a successful 2023-24 season with Ulster with nine tries in 16 United Rugby Championship games and has continued his strong form into the current campaign. His impressive performances earned him a recall to the Irish national team.
“Ulster are pleased to confirm that wing Jacob Stockdale has signed a new two-year deal. The 28-year-old is one of the most exciting wingers in Europe, renowned for his try-scoring prowess and commanding physicality,” Club statement said.
Ulster general manager Bryn Cunningham highlighted the importance of retaining Stockdale's talent and expressed confidence that he will continue to be a key player for both club and country.
"Securing Jacob's future is key for us, given his importance in the team. It was no surprise to hear about interest in his signature from elsewhere, given his talent and special skillset,” Ulster’s General manager said.
This announcement follows recent contract extensions for other key Ulster players, including Ben Carson and Mike Lowry, further strengthening the club's squad for the future.
The winger emphasized the exciting direction of the team and his desire to contribute to its continued success.
“I feel good about where my game is at and where this team is heading, there is a lot of excitement around the place with the young players coming up and I am enjoying my role as one of the experienced players in the team,” Stockdale said.
A fit and confident Jacob is one of the deadliest wingers in rugby and we think the next couple of seasons will see the peak years of his career, both for Ulster and on the international stage in a green jersey.
“There is no better feeling than scoring in front of our fans at Kingspan Stadium under the lights and I want to keep making special memories as a proud Ulsterman,” Stockdale said.
He has been capped 38 times for Ireland and was named the player of the tournament in the 2018 Six Nations championship after scoring a record seven tries as Ireland took home the Grand Slam victory.
The 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam winner and player of the tournament has made 127 appearances for Ulster, having broken into the team in 2016.