Taylor Swift Watches Travis Kelce Uses Rugby Move In Chiefs Win Over New Orleans
Kelce's solid game as his girlfriend, American songstress Taylor Swift watches game
By Joseph Hammond
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce threw a lateral to teammate Samaje Perine late in the second quarter, which fans noted was straight out of the rugby playbook. Kelce took a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes near midfield, drawing the attention of defenders. Then he pitched it to Samaje Perine, who nearly picked up the first down.
The Chiefs got the first down on the next play and kicked a field goal to go up 13-7, ending the first half on a positive note. The play was part of a resurgence for Travis Kelce, who had a solid game as his girlfriend, American songstress Taylor Swift, watched on.
Former Dallas quarterback and NFL commentator Troy Aikman did not believe it was a designed play, while Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed it was. There's no doubt the NFL is increasingly opening the rugby playbook. Kelce attempted a similar play last season against the Buffalo Bills.
The Chiefs went on to beat the Saints 26-13.
Former Baltimore Ravens defensive back Ed Reed was known as the king of the lateral during his NFL career. The defensive star would lateral to teammates to extend interception plays and pick up valuable yards. That spirit hasn’t completely disappeared.
In week three of the NFL season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for a 15-yard gain against the Las Vegas Raiders on the last play of the game. He lateraled to a teammate, who threw a close forward pass to another player, ending the play. Replays suggested other teammates were open behind him and could have extended the play.
Former Wales rugby international Louis Rees-Zammit tried out as a punt returner this season for the Chiefs before being cut and joining the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. With the Six Nations looming, his future status in Rugby Union is unclear.