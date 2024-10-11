Texas And Texas A&M To Clash In Lone Star State Debut Of Friday Night Rugby
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Friday Night Rugby will debut in Texas as the Longhorns and the Aggies face off in Austin. The Longhorns started with a victory over LSU but lost to Southern Nazarene, while the Aggies are still seeking their first win.
Coached by alums Kris Karsten and Sarah Dickerson, Texas is expected to bring a high level of skill to the game and is ranked No. 20 in the upcoming week.
Texas A&M's coach is Rebecca "Chewie" Carcano, an alum with extensive experience in high-stakes matches, including the 2022 Lonestar Bowl and coaching the championship Armadillos staff alongside Karsten and Dickerson.
The Texas A&M Women's Rugby Club competes at the D1 level in the National Collegiate Rugby Lonestar Conference, playing 15s in the fall and 7s in the spring.
In the previous rivalry game, the Aggies secured a 96-5 victory, but with a significant graduating class and an upcoming match against the ranked Longhorns, A&M may find themselves as the underdogs in Austin on Friday.
Karsten mentioned that this year, they had a large player pool, and they had to make 11 cuts to finalize the 23-player roster for the LSU game, which is a good problem to have. The Olympics contributed to the massive numbers, with several players joining because they found out from Ilona Maher.
“It’s been massive numbers with the Olympics,” said Karsten, stating, “We’ve had several players tell us they found out from Ilona Maher, and that’s why they joined.”
The Texas team is led by senior captain Bella Ranklin and inside center Ollie Encarnacion, who bring experience and skill to the team. They are supported by sophomores Nia Barkum and Madison Chapman, adding depth and versatility with their adaptability, strength, and strategic prowess.
On the other hand, A&M sees the return of two conference All-Stars, fullback Isis Davis and center Genevieve Pace, known for their talent and experience. The teams are set for an intense competition, with both sides aiming for success.