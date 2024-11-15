"That Was Me" - Ilona Maher Opens Up About Epic Stunt Fail on DWTS
By Priscilla Jepchumba
American rugby player Ilona Maher recently opened up about a memorable moment from her appearance on the 500th episode of ABC's popular dancing competition.
The accomplished 28-year-old Olympian has showcased her versatility on the dance floor this season, competing alongside Pariah 2024 Olympic bronze medalist Alan Bersten.
During the instant dance round, where contestants have just five minutes to devise a routine, Maher and Bersten performed a salsa to Freak Nasty's catchy track "Da Dip. " The salsa involved quick moves and a difficult lift. All six contestants still in the competition participated in a quick dance round last night.
Unfortunately, a lift went awry, and Maher humbly took responsibility for the misstep, remarking with humor, “Everyone hated the lift; that’s my fault.”
Despite the mishap, she maintained a positive demeanor, telling Entertainment News, “I honestly was not that panicked. I was actually having fun.” This relaxed attitude allowed her to bounce back, culminating in her achievement of scoring her first perfect ten of the season for a quick step later in the show.
She said, “Here’s the thing, that was me, I didn’t land softly, and that’s my own fault. That’s my bad, that was my bad.” Bersten encouraged Maher to focus more on the entertainment value rather than striving for flawless technical execution.
He reassured her, saying, “If you messed up, there’s a reason why you messed up.” This episode held special significance for Maher, especially after her last-place finish on Halloween Night, where she received a score of 52 out of 60 and 24 out of 30 for the instant dance.
Even with an unanticipated misstep in their routine, Maher found a reason to celebrate by the conclusion of the evening. This performance earned her the season's first perfect score, as the judges granted her a prized 10.
Although she danced fourth that evening, her fierce determination and tenacity reflected the same qualities she exhibited on the rugby field. Ilona Maher’s unwavering resolve has been apparent in both her rugby matches and her journey mastering ballroom dancing.
She recently likened her training for "Dancing with the Stars" to Olympic preparation, recognizing its importance and challenging herself beyond her usual boundaries. Dwight Howard was eliminated from the last episode based on judges' scores and viewer votes, leaving five teams still in the contest.