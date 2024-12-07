The Final Whistle: England And Harlequins Star Retires At 34
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Joe Marler, a celebrated figure in rugby, has officially retired from professional play, bringing an impressive 16-year journey to a close filled with both triumphs and challenges.
At the age of 34, the formidable prop for England and Harlequins played his final match in a Premiership defeat against Bristol. By the end of his career, Marler accumulated a remarkable 286 appearances for Harlequins and proudly donned the England jersey 95 times.
His decision to retire came shortly after withdrawing from international competition, as he chose to prioritize his family over the demanding commitments of professional sport. In a candid revelation, Marler stated, “I can’t do what I used to do as well as I once could. I don’t want to leave my house with my kids crying. It’s time to make my family the priority.”
Marler made his mark not just through numbers but through his pivotal contributions to both club and country. He played an essential role in helping Harlequins secure two Premiership titles and a European Challenge Cup. On the international scene, Marler was part of England teams that celebrated victory in three Six Nations championships, reached the Rugby World Cup final in 2019, and clinched a bronze medal in 2023.
Reflecting on his retirement, Marler explained, “There are loads of reasons. Physically, mentally, emotionally—I just couldn’t do it anymore.” Looking back on his final game with a hint of humor, he lightheartedly remarked, “I was out there and thought, ‘I can’t do this, get me off.’”
Known not only for his prowess on the field but also for his engaging personality off it, Marler has openly discussed mental health issues, advocating for the importance of addressing stigma in the sport while maintaining his popularity despite the occasional controversies.
His impact hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Harlequins coach Danny Wilson praising him as “an outstanding servant to rugby—a tough competitor and a one-of-a-kind personality.” This sentiment was echoed by England coach Steve Borthwick, who referred to Marler as “an uncompromising player and an unforgettable personality.”
In the next chapter of his life, Marler intends to focus on his family while exploring new opportunities, including his podcasting endeavors and media presence. His appreciation for the sport and its supporters shines through in his words: “I’ve been so bad to the game, and it’s been so good to me.”
As he fully transitions away from rugby, Marler leaves a significant legacy far beyond mere statistics. He poignantly conveyed his current mindset, expressing that it was time to let go of one dream in order to pursue another.