"The Price of Glory": Vickery's CTE Diagnosis Raises Alarming Questions
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Phil Vickery, renowned for his heroic performance during England's victorious 2003 Rugby World Cup campaign, is currently navigating a challenging phase in his life, marked by significant health complications and personal struggles.
Recently, Vickery has been confronted with a likely diagnosis of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain condition often associated with repeated head injuries sustained during his rugby career. In light of this diagnosis, he has joined forces with nearly 400 other former rugby players in a class-action lawsuit against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union (RFU), and the Welsh Rugby Union.
Vickery's primary motivation for taking this legal action is to advocate for proper support and care for athletes who may face similar health issues in the future. He emphasizes, “It’s not about hanging the game out,” highlighting his commitment to ensuring that his family is safeguarded from financial hardship resulting from these health challenges.
At 48 years old, Vickery reflects on his storied career, which includes 73 caps for England, and a pivotal role in the team’s World Cup triumph. However, he is now grappling with alarming symptoms that he recognized even before undergoing brain scans. “I know something’s wrong with me,” he confessed during an interview with The Times. While some critics argue that players should have been aware of the inherent risks associated with the sport, Vickery challenges this narrative. "I didn’t... I don’t remember talking about getting brain damage,” he stated, effectively countering the assumption that players had a full understanding of the potential long-term ramifications of their choices.
In a bid to reclaim his physical and mental well-being, Vickery has embraced bodybuilding as a new challenge. He describes this endeavor as a venture outside his comfort zone, one that imbues him with purpose and discipline.
Once weighing an imposing 24 stone, he has since made remarkable progress, shedding six stone in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. "I must go to the gym for my well-being, whether that’s physical or mental,” Vickery explained, underscoring the importance of fitness in his daily routine.
Despite the adversities he faces, Vickery remains a stalwart figure within the rugby community. His experience echoes the narratives of former teammates like Steve Thompson, who is battling early-onset dementia, and Ben Cohen, who faced financial difficulties that led him to sell his World Cup medal.
United by their experiences, they established Champions 2003, a charity dedicated to assisting athletes in transitioning to life after sports. Cohen articulated the charity's mission, stating, "To leave a legacy... and give sportspeople the coping skills to transition into civvy street."
Vickery's journey exemplifies resilience in the face of adversity, shedding light on the profound challenges that many athletes encounter once they step away from their sport. His advocacy underscores the urgent need for reforms aimed at protecting the health and well-being of future players.