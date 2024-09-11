Three USA Eagles Represent Barbarians Against South Africa Springboks
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Cheta Emba, Joanna Kitlinski, and Alicia Washington, prominent players from the USA Eagles' team, recently showcased their skills with the Barbarians Women's Squad in Cape Town.
This event saw them competing against the Springbok women's team. Notably, Alicia Washington announced her retirement from the USA Eagles following the tournament, marking the conclusion of her illustrious international career.
Throughout the tournament, Washington and Kitlinski played as starting line forwards, while Emba dazzled spectators in the number 14 position as the wing.
Clad in the Barbarians' iconic black and white colors, Washington expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent the team and shared her reflections on this unique experience: "Capping off my international playing career with the Barbarians is a dream come true. I'm honored and grateful to be a part of this team of incredibly strong, passing, and talented women. Hopefully, I can make my country proud."
Joanna Kitlinski expressed her honor at being invited to wear the prestigious Barbarians jersey for her final game. She added that the Barbarians' experience reminded her of her initial motivations for playing, and she deemed it an unforgettable experience.
Cheta Emba expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to play for Barbarians RFC alongside amazing women from different countries.
The Barbarians, a rugby union club based in Britain, lost the game 59-17 to the Springbok Women last Saturday.