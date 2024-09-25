Rugby World Cup 2027 Qualifiers Heat Up in Medellín, Colombia
By Priscilla Jepchumba
On Wednesday, September 25, Medellín, Colombia, will host an exciting doubleheader. The Rugby World Cup 2027 Qualifiers will feature Peru against Venezuela and Colombia against Costa Rica, all to be streamed live.
Hosts Colombia strives to qualify for the Rugby World Cup for the first time in its history. Meanwhile, Chile is aiming to secure a place in the World Cup for the second consecutive time, showcasing its determination and drive to excel in international rugby.
This event has sparked fervent hopes among teams like Los Tucanes, Los Bocaracas, Los Tumis, and Las Orquídeas, all dreaming of emulating the success of Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile by securing a spot in the Men’s Rugby World Cup. Fiji and Japan have already secured qualification for Australia 2027.
The competition occurs within the bottom tier of Sudamerica Rugby, coinciding with the ongoing triangular series involving Brazil, Chile, and Paraguay. The series kicked off with a historic victory for Brazil over Paraguay.
Chile is gearing up to host Paraguay in Santiago on September 28 and Brazil on October 05, with their sights set on securing back-to-back Rugby World Cup qualifications.
Los Cóndores of Chile are focused on securing a second overall qualification and eager to build on their past experiences in France, where they faced off against Japan, Samoa, England, and Argentina.
It's worth noting that Australia 2027 will feature 24 teams, an increase from the previous 20-team format. The top two teams from the triangular series will progress to Sudamericano 2025, potentially seeing Brazil, Chile, or Paraguay join Uruguay in the final round.
Meanwhile, Paraguay, the team currently at the bottom, will contend against the tournament winner in Medellín on Saturday, October 12.
The team that wins the October 12 clash will continue its journey in the South American World Cup Qualifiers, securing the fourth and final spot in Sudamericano 2025. This sets the stage for an intense and thrilling battle for rugby supremacy.