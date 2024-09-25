Twickenham Sells Out For Women's Rugby World Cup Final: Record Demand Signals Massive Tournament
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The demand for tickets to the Women’s Rugby event has been unprecedented, with over 55,000 tickets snapped up for the opening and final matches. All presale tickets for the final matchday at Twickenham Stadium have been sold out, but fans will have another chance to apply for tickets in November 2024.
The event, scheduled to take place in England from August 22 to September 27, is generating considerable excitement. Sarah Massey, the Managing Director of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, expressed her excitement at the overwhelming demand for the opening match and finals.
“It has been fantastic to see the huge demand for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 opening match and finals, further demonstrating the unstoppable momentum of women’s sport and huge excitement for a tournament that will be the biggest-ever celebration of women’s rugby,” said Massey.
In November, applications for all matches will open, and the complete match schedule and kick-off times will be announced after the draw in October 2024. Following this, the focus will shift to the upcoming event, which will feature 18 teams in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Vancouver, vying for the final six qualification spots for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.
“We know fans have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure their tickets to what will be an unmissable tournament next year, and with tickets still available for the opening match in Sunderland featuring the Red Roses, we urge everyone to secure their tickets early and be part of this era-defining moment for the sport,” said Massey.
The organizers are aiming for a record-breaking attendance at Twickenham Stadium on September 27, and fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on this historic event. The official presale still has tickets available for the opening match in Sunderland, featuring England, with prices starting at £10 for adults and £5 for children.
The event promises to be a momentous celebration of women’s rugby, and accessibility lies at the core of the ticketing program, ensuring that everyone can be part of this era-defining sporting occasion.