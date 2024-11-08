Two-Time World Cup Winner Siya Kolisi Returns To Social Media With Heartfelt Message Amid Divorce Announcement
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Siya Kolisi, celebrated as the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain of the Springboks and currently flanking for the Hollywoodbets Sharks, has made a poignant return to social media following the heartbreaking announcement of his divorce from Rachel.
After the Sharks secured a commanding 41-24 victory over Munster, Kolisi shared an emotional message on Instagram, expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards the Sharks family and the people of KwaZulu-Natal for their steadfast support during this tumultuous time.
His words reflected his unwavering dedication to rugby, even amidst personal upheaval. "Thank you so much for all the support @sharksrugby family and the people of KZN," said Kolisi, "Great to be back here. See you soon," he added.
The news of Siya and Rachel’s separation after eight years of marriage took many by surprise. The couple, who have two biological children and two adopted siblings, disclosed their decision to part ways through a joint Instagram post, illustrating a mature understanding and mutual respect for one another.
They reassured their followers of their commitment to co-parenting and their ongoing philanthropic work through the Kolisi Foundation, which aims to tackle pressing issues such as education, poverty, and healthcare access across South Africa.
The public's reaction was a whirlwind of emotions, with many expressing shock and sorrow. As an admired couple who embodied both love and social consciousness, their split resonated deeply with fans.
"As Siya Kolisi's career ends, so does his marriage. Women love value & as soon as your value diminishes, so does her love. Now she gets to take half of what he has worked for all his life," tweeted one fan, while another said, "We reject this divorce as a country; they need to fix things.”
While some criticized Rachel's role in the marriage, many others rallied to her defense, acknowledging her efforts in adopting Siya’s younger siblings and praising her dedication as a mother.
"Can we show appreciation to Rachel Kolisi, who immensely took the responsibility of adopting her husband’s siblings 10 years ago... She’s a rare gem, no wife could have done what she did. Siya Kolisi lost a real one," noted a fan.
The emotional discourse surrounding their divorce drew stark comparisons to other notable splits in South African history, highlighting the profound impact their separation has had on the nation.